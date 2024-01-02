Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches F(X) Event Bonus Offering Users Who Stake Feth Up To 20% FXN Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 2, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches f(x) Event Bonus Offering Users who Stake fETH Up to 20% FXN Rewards

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that, until February 26, 2024, users who stake fETH in the f(x) Bonus pool can earn a bonus of up to 20% in FXN rewards. This unique offer is part of OKX's commitment to providing value-added services to its users.

To participate, users simply need to:

1. Access the event through the OKX App or the OKX Web3 official website.

2. Navigate to the DeFi page and search for 'f(x)'.

3. Invest in the rebalance pool to start earning extra FXN rewards.

Only investments made through OKX DeFi following the commencement of the event will be eligible for rewards.



OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

. OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



