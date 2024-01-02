Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the tumor ablation therapy devices market size is predicted to reach $1.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

The growth in the tumor ablation therapy devices market is due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest tumor ablation therapy devices market share. Major players in the tumor ablation therapy devices market include Galil Medical Inc., Misonix Inc., HealthTronics Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, EDAP TMS S.A.

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Segments

.By Technology: Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation, Other Technologies

.By Treatment: Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous

.By Application: Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Applications

.By End User: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global tumor ablation therapy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tumor ablation therapy devices are minimally invasive devices used in the treatment of tumors, commonly of kidney, liver and lung.

The main technologies in the tumor ablation therapy devices are radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, irreversible electroporation ablation, and others. Irreversible electroporation (IRE) in tumor ablation therapy is a new tissue ablation method in which micro to millisecond electrical pulses are supplied to undesirable tissue to produce cell necrosis by irreversible cell membrane permeabilization. The treatments included are surgical, laparoscopic, and percutaneous that are used in various applications such as kidney cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. The various end-users of tumor ablation therapy devices are hospitals, oncology clinics, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Characteristics

3. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Size And Growth

......

27. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

