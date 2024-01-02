Sports Turf Company Reports Achievements And Growth Following A Successful 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top Georgia-based athletic construction company continues growth

- Sports Turf Company President Todd WigginsWHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following its successful year, Sports Turf Company is proud to be recognized as an industry leader in athletic construction for natural grass and artificial turf fields as well as running tracks and tennis courts for more than 32 years. With more than 20 industry awards, three American Sports Builders Association Certified Builders on staff and over 800 facilities completed, Sports Turf continues to be at the forefront of specialty construction after a sensational 2023.In 2023, Sports Turf completed 52 athletic facilities to include: baseball fields, softball fields, football fields, multi-purpose fields, tracks, and tennis courts. While currently having 35 facilities under construction with multiple projects under contract. These state-of-the-art projects allowed Sports Turf to achieve three industry awards with its team of 57 full-time employees.“As we reflect on this year, it's important to honor our clients and owners who entrusted us with projects that play such a great role in their community,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said.“The facilities we've completed this year speak volumes about our dedicated team that works day in and day out to provide the best athletic facilities for athletes across the Southeast.”With 87 projects to include natural grass fields, artificial turf fields, running tracks and tennis courts in 2023, Sports Turf is a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor in the Southeast. The company continues evolving to provide higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces across five states, from colleges to professional venues. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners' advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners' specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">sportsturf or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.# # #About Sports Turf CompanySports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest-qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.

