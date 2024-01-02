Inventhelp Inventor Develops Compact And Portable Coat Hanger (TRO-967)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable coat hanger that enables you to hang your coat when visiting friends or family for special occasions and there are no hangers left within the coat closet," said an inventor, from Fergus, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SMOOK. My design eliminates the need to leave your coat on a mound upon a bed or in some other location."

The patent-pending invention provides a practical and portable hanger that could support a coat or jacket in a multitude of locations. In doing so, it can be used in homes having gatherings, schools, workplaces, gyms, etc. As a result, it enables the user to easily hold and store coats, jackets, keys, and other items. The invention features a versatile and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

