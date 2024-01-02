Nintex Completes Its Acquisition Of Skuid

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, announced it has closed its acquisition of low-code cloud platform Skuid, following the deal agreement announcement on December 12, 2023.

Read the full press release about the proposed acquisition:

Nintex reaches definitive agreement to acquire Skuid, a low-code application development product with easy design and build capabilities for operational leaders

