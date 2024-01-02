Potato Starch Market Size To Be Worth USD 9.1 Billion By 2031, With Notable CAGR Of 4.9%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The food industry will continue to grow and clean label products will become more popular, the demand for potato starch will increase.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Potato starch market was valued at US$ 5.9 billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031. The market for potato starch is expected to reach US$ 9.1 billion by the end of 2031.

Starch from potatoes is popular for its versatile properties and numerous applications in the market. Both culinary and industrial settings have benefited from potatoes' versatile starch and its multifaceted applications. Moderation and individual consideration are crucial when it comes to any food ingredient. As a culinary ingredient, starch offers a variety of benefits, as well as potential drawbacks.

As part of a phase I pilot study conducted by Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Michigan, researchers examined how potato starch can affect the gut microbiome of bone marrow transplant recipients. The results were published in Nature Medicine.

Key Findings of Market Report



The market for native potato starch is expected to grow in the near future.

The demand for organic potato starch is likely to increase in the next few years.

By 2031, the food industry is expected to grow rapidly, resulting in a significant increase in demand for potato starch.

Sales of potato starch via online retailing are expected to drive market sales.

A steady rate of growth is predicted for the industry in Europe between 2023 and 2031. North America will dominate potato starch production by 2024.

Global Potato Starch Market: Growth Drivers



Several food and beverage industries use potato starch as a thickener, stabilizer, and texture enhancer. Growing consumption of convenience foods and processed foods contributes to the growth of the potato starch market. The ingredients in food products are becoming increasingly important to consumers. As a natural ingredient and clean-label product, consumers seeking healthier and more natural alternatives to synthetic thickeners and stabilizers prefer potato starch.

Due to its gluten-free nature, potato starch is an ideal ingredient for the growing gluten-free market. Recently, celiac disease and gluten intolerance have become increasingly common, increasing the demand for gluten-free alternatives in food. In addition to food and pharmaceutical industries, potato starch finds applications in textile, paper, and textile processing industries.

Consumers worldwide are increasingly consuming convenience foods due to their hectic lifestyles. Many processed and convenience foods benefit from potato starch by enhancing their shelf life and texture. Food consumption increases as the world population grows, which further drives demand for ingredients such as potato starch to support the growing food industry. Potato starch production can become more efficient and cost-effective as starch extraction technologies continue to advance. Foods with better nutritional profiles are in high demand as consumers focus more on health and wellness. Due to its resistance to fermentation, potato starch promotes gut health, making it popular among health-conscious consumers. In potato-producing regions, crop trends and raw material availability can affect potato starch prices. Weather conditions, crop yields, and agricultural practices may influence potato starch prices and supply.

Global Potato Starch Market: Regional Landscape



North America is expected to lead demand for potato starch in the market. Potato starch consumption in these regions will increase due to the proliferation of food and bakery industries. The adoption of gluten-free products and increasing concerns about gluten will create a market for gluten-free products in the future. Changing consumer preferences and a growing demand for natural and gluten-free products in the market are contributing to a rise in demand for potato starch. A rise in health consciousness and a growing demand for clean label products will lead to the creation of a market. By improving regulatory requirements as well as limiting certain ingredients, the food industry can positively impact consumer demand for potato starch.

Global Potato Starch Market: Key Players

A wide range of new products are being launched by key players and partnerships are being formed to establish a strong market position. As a way to cater to environmentally conscious customers, they also source potato starch from sustainable sources.



Emsland Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Meelunie B.V.

Hanseland Ltd.

Ingredion

Ingreto Ingredient Solutions

Sudstarke GmbH

Pepees S.A.

Novidon

Avebe

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Tereos

Lyckeby Starch AB

Royal Ingredients Group

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Frères S.A.

Skrobarny Pelhrimov a.s.

Vimal PPCE PPZ Trzemeszno Sp. Z.o.o.

Key Developments

In July 2023, Brenntag partnered with the Dutch headquartered Avebe, a farmer cooperative producing potato starch and protein potatoes for food, animal nutrition, and other uses. A deal with Avebe Nisasta Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi, a company operating strategically in Turkey, allows the company to distribute Avebe's potato starch and protein products.

Global Potato Starch Market: Segmentation

By Type



Native Modified

By Nature



Organic Conventional

By End Use

Food Industry



Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Infant Food

Meat Preservatives

Seasoning Blends

Sauces & Soups Others



Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Indirect



Store-based Retailing Online Retailing

By Region



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

