Global Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Analysis include selected 56 country markets representing all regions - 45 of the 50 largest economies. Of these, 21 of the countries have been profiled, and they have been selected to provide a representative overview of countries at different stages of their digital journeys.

Although much of the focus on grid investment relates to hardware, there is a growing awareness of how important it is to increase the overall intelligence of the grid. This Digital Grid Attractiveness Index analyzes and ranks countries based on how attractive they are for digital grid developments in terms of implementing improvements in a number of different areas.

These include the distribution grid operation (such as the installation of smart meters and minimizing distribution losses), accommodating distributed energy resources (DER) (such as distributed solar PV and battery energy storage), adopting demand-side management solutions (such as demand response, energy efficiency measures, and microgrids) and enhancing grid resiliency and reliability.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Distributed Intelligence to Move from Sensing to Actuating

Beyond SaaS - XaaS Will Streamline the implementation of Digital Solutions

Strengthen Cloud Computing Capabilities to Streamline Digital Transformation Distributed Cybersecurity for Grid Reliability

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Grid Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Scope and Methodology



Research Scope

Digital Grid Attractiveness Index - Methodology Digital Grid Technologies - Definitions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Digital Grid Market



Distribution Grids Are at the Center of the Energy Digital Transformation

The Future of Electric Utilities: A Vision to 2030

The Journey to Digital Grids

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Grid Modernization Funding

Grid Modernization: AMI Deployment

Distributed Energy Resources

Distributed Energy Resources: Key Countries

Demand Side Management: Digital Enablers

Demand Side Management Resiliency and Reliability Urgency

4. Digital Grid Ranking



Digital Grid Country Attractiveness Index

Global Digital Grid Attractiveness Index

Regional Highlights: Americas

Regional Highlights: Europe

Regional Highlights: Asia Regional Highlights: Africa and the Middle East

5. Selected Country Profiles



Netherlands

Australia

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

Italy

Spain

Japan

China

Germany

Colombia

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Chile

India

Republic of Korea

United Arab Emirates

Malaysia

Vietnam

South Africa Egypt

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900