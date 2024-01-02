Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's “Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the vocational rehabilitation services market size is predicted to reach $6.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the vocational rehabilitation services market is due to the increasing disability rate. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest vocational rehabilitation services market share. Major players in the vocational rehabilitation services market include Rehabilitation Services Administration, Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, illuminate VR Services Ltd., Vocational Rehabilitation Association.

Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Segments

.By Service: Counselling And Guidance, Job Search And Placement Assistance, Vocational And Other Training Services, Evaluation Of Physical And Mental Impairments, On-The-Job Or Personal Assistance Services, Interpreter Services, Occupational Licenses, Technical Assistance For Self-Employment, Supported Employment Services, Other Services

.By Disability: Physical, Mental, Disability Occurred During Job

.By Care Settings: In-patient, Out-patient

.By Geography: The global vocational rehabilitation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vocational rehabilitation is a set of services intended to make it easier for people with disabilities or for those who have recently sustained an injury or a handicap to enter the workforce or return to it. Additionally, these services could change according on the needs of the person.

The main types of vocational rehabilitation services are counseling and guidance, job search and placement assistance, vocational and other training services, evaluation of physical and mental impairments, on-the-job or personal assistance services, interpreter services, occupational licenses, and technical assistance for self-employment, supported employment services and others. Occupational licensing is a type of government regulation that requires a license to pursue a specific profession or vocation for a fee. The services are provided for physical, mental, and disabilities that occurred during the job. The various care settings include in-patient and out-patient services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Characteristics

3. Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Vocational Rehabilitation Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

