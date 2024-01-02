Angelai And Pavan Agarwal Host Second International Ninja Warrior Competition In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pavan Agarwal CEO CelligenceDORADO BEACH, PUERTO RICO, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On December 3rd, 2023, the air in Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, was charged with unprecedented excitement and anticipation. This day marked a historic moment - the Second successful Puerto Rico Ninja Warrior Competition . Pavan Agarwal CEO of Celligence and Sun West Mortgage hosted 60 spirited contestants from across the island. This event was specifically designed to provide local underprivileged youth with access to healthy recreation and expose them to new, unique experiences they might otherwise never have. All these people from different walks of life came together for one vision - uplifting the youth population by overachieving expectations on the Second Ninja Warrior Competition in Puerto Rico. angelai .com/PRninjawarriorJulio Santiago, an American Ninja Warrior Veteran and the CEO of PR Ninja Warrior, with his 9 years of experience of been a ninja warrior athlete, 7 years as an obstacle builder and 6 years as an Ninja Warrior Personal Trainer for kids and adults had crafted a unique obstacle course in Agarwal's backyard, a marvel and a one of its kind on the island - featuring a 12-foot warped wall, a climbing wall, zip line, monkey bars, laches and a ring toss. These obstacles tested not just the contestant's physical prowess but also their mental resilience, echoing the event's broader mission to foster diversity.The stakes were high, as the top performers would represent Puerto Rico in the grand UNAA League final in California in July 2024. The winners are set to proceed to the UNAA Finals in Anaheim from July 24th to 28th, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Puerto Rico's sporting journey.This event was more than just a competition; it laid the groundwork for a national league and international recognition. The vision includes hosting annual competitions, establishing Ninja Warrior Gyms across Puerto Rico, attracting both local and international athletes and ultimately strengthening tourism and generating employment opportunities.The event saw participants from various backgrounds, including athletes from the Guerreros WAPA TV show, OCR fitness gyms, and Zonactiva Kids, each demonstrating incredible agility and strength. The day was not just about competition but also about learning and inspiration. Josh Levin, an American Ninja Warrior veteran, Olympic rock climber, and STEM educator, led a youth development session, sharing his experiences and insights.Puerto Rico's Second but not last Ninja Warrior Competition has set a high bar, not just in terms of athletic achievement but also in community involvement and spirit. It stands as a beacon of unity, strength, and the warrior spirit, promising to usher in a new era of sporting events that showcase the island's potential on a global stage Watch the video atAbout CelligenceCelligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers (“Billianeers”) is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

