James W. Phillips, Editor Of Relentless Magazine, Publishes Cover With Dame Shirley Bassey For Seasonal Issue

Relentless Magazine Cover Dame Shirley Bassey

Pilot Natalia Vignolles with The Dame, Liz Brewer and James W Phillips, inspecting one of Airbus' Corporate Helicopters

James W Phillips and Dame Shirley Bassey onboard a Sunseeker Superyacht

LONDON , MAYFAIR , UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned editor James W. Phillips, the visionary behind the captivating pages of Relentless magazine , has unveiled an unprecedented cover feature on the iconic Dame Shirley Bassey in the seasonal issue of his luxurious 140-page glossy print magazine.Dame Shirley Bassey DBE, a legendary figure in the world of entertainment, rarely grants permission for covers, making this cover feature a landmark achievement for Relentless magazine. The glamorous cover story was made possible through the friendship of London-based society correspondent Liz Brewer of Relentless magazine, a key member of Phillips' editorial team. The article written by Liz Brewer, highlights the day spent with Dame Shirley at the Monaco Yacht Show, and Phillips's heart-warming memories of the day.To celebrate this momentous occasion, James W. Phillips hosted Dame Shirley Bassey and Liz Brewer at the prestigious yachting event, a day full of glamour and celebrity. The editor and his esteemed guests were spotted enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Yacht Club de Monaco, with the added allure of being seated just one table away from Formula One star Charles Le Clerc.Phillips, known for his unparalleled access to high-profile personalities, further solidified his standing in the elite social circles by celebrating the exclusive cover feature with Airbus Corporate Helicopters. The festivities continued as Phillips, Dame Shirley, and Liz Brewer soaked in the opulence of the Monaco Yacht Show with a morning of relaxation aboard Sunseeker Yachts, joined by the likes of Sir Philip Green.Phillips said "I have admired Dame Shirley all my life for her strong Welsh voice, and growing up watching James Bond movies with Sir Roger Moore, which have some of the most iconic sound tracks, sung by Dame Shirley Bassey. In this issue, we also feature our meeting with Roger's son, Christian Moore. The circle is complete!"Relentless magazine, with its commitment to delivering premium content and its ability to secure exclusive features, continues to redefine the standards of luxury print publications. James W. Phillips' editorial prowess and his keen eye for captivating stories make Relentless a must-read for those who appreciate delving into otherwise unseen lifestyles of some of the world's most influential people.The seasonal issue featuring Dame Shirley Bassey is on sale now with worldwide distribution and is available to buy directly from /shop/For more information, please visit / or contact: ...About Relentless Magazine: Relentless magazine is a 140-page luxury glossy print publication curated by James W. Phillips, known for its exclusive features on high-profile personalities, fashion, exclusive news and lifestyle. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled content, Relentless has become a beacon of sophistication and style in the world of print media with its own online members club, supporting Phillip's wider business, the Relentless Collection & Co. with exclusive access to a curated portfolio of luxury real estate, motor racing and sporting hospitality, publishing, marketing and PR services.

