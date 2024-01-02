RECOVERING QUADRIPLEGIC WHEELS THE WORLD WHILE LAUNCHING FOUNDATION TO EMPOWER THROUGH ACTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Baker, a recovering quadriplegic, will wheel, walk, and roll around the globe raising money for the disabled community.

- Aaron BakerLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- :LOS ANGELES - (JANUARY 2, 2024) - Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launches today with a mission to help others transform adversity into adventure led by founder, Aaron Baker, who will set out on the adventure of a lifetime.Baker, a recovering quadriplegic, will wheel, walk, and roll around the globe, beginning June 10th, 2024, raising money for the foundations 3-R Ethos of recreation, rehabilitation and neurological research.“We're not just raising funds; we're raising hopes, dreams and possibilities," says Aaron Baker. "Every mile I cover, every store we share, and every life we touch brings us closer to a world where adversity is not an end but a new, exciting beginning."The Adversity Into Adventure World Tour aims to harness the power of community to uplift and support individuals facing adversity. Embodying these qualities, Baker's message in motion will span five continents and transcend 'languages' and physical barriers so all individuals of varied abilities are inspired to take control of one's life.Click here for photos, tour maps & more.ABOUT ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE FOUNDATIONWith a commitment to fostering resilience and personal development, Adversity Into Adventure Foundation provides high-impact organizations for disabilities with funding in recreation, rehabilitation and neurological research.“At Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, we believe that adversity doesn't define us; it's how we respond to it that shapes our adventure. We aim to equip individuals with the tools, experiences, and support necessary to overcome obstacles and turn adversity into a catalyst for self discovery,” said Aaron Baker, Founder of the organization.The foundation's 3R ethos will focus on funding:Neurological Research: We fund the leading edge of neurological science and research today for a brighter tomorrow.Rehabilitation: Quality of life begins with mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. We enhance the most comprehensive programs and endorse individuals throughout their process.Recreation: The valiant expression of triumph over tragedy is the reintegration of a passionate life back into the world.Examples of recipients of the AIAF funding include:Wings for Life > Neurological ResearchCalifornia Rehabilitation Institute > RehabilitationWheel The World > RecreationAdversity Into Adventure Foundation will focus on collaborations with local communities, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and donors to fulfill its mission. By leveraging the power of partnerships, the foundation aims to expand its reach and impact, ultimately creating a ripple effect of positive change.For more information about Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, ways to get involved, or to support their initiatives, please visit donate .ABOUT AARON BAKERIn 1999, as a professional motosports athlete, Aaron Baker sustained a career ending spinal cord injury. Fracturing cervical vertebrae 4, 5, 6 rendering him a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chin down. Baker was given a“one in a million” chance of ever feeding himself again.From the onset of his injury, Baker focused on rebuilding and redefining his life by becoming a student of his mind and body, and mastering a set of fundamental tools he still uses and shares with others daily.Today, Baker is a husband, father and adventure athlete. He wrote his memoir“The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary,“Coming To My Senses”. Additionally, Baker co-founded the Center Of Restorative Exercise and represents Red Bull's non-profit charity - Wings For Life Foundation as a member of the Board Of Directors, USA and Chairman of the Ambassador Council.Baker also sits on the Board of Directors for Los Angeles based non-profit, Artists For Trauma and is the Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist and author for Shield Healthcare.To learn more about Aaron Baker, please visit .Media ContactsAdversity Into Adventure FoundationKatelyn Baker, ...Aaron Baker Speaking AgentShelley Kelly, ...

