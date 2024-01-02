Layup Content Relaunches For 2024 As Venture Capital Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This dedicated channel will allow the company to better support and engage with its venture capital clients, delivering more AUM growth and better ROI.

DENVER, CO, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today Layup Content – the leading digital marketing agency working with financial services, venture capital, and private equity firms – announced the launch of its new brand focused on serving the venture capital market. Venture Capital Marketing . Building on the firm's decade-long track record in working with financial services and investment management clients, this new brand will help VCs raise investment capital, source new dealflow, and establish themselves as thought leaders in the increasingly-crowded private investment market.“For years, Layup has positioned itself as a generalist firm in the financial services space, bringing the power of digital marketing – including high level content, social media management, public relations services, copywriting, and more – to highly-regulated finance and technology firms,” said Tim Sprinkle, Founder and Chief Strategist of Layup Content and new CEO of Venture Capital Marketing (VCM).“Now, with VCM, we will be able to offer more focused, marketing-specific service to our venture capital partners, helping them raise more capital, better support their portfolio companies to exit, and stand out from the crowd of similar funds.”Venture Capital Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps VC firms drive exponential growth through smart, engaging branding and thought leadership content. Let by an experienced team of former journalists, the agency is committed to helping its clients stand out from the crowd through deep insights, thoughtful advice and actionable communications that deliver on their promises and build social proof. We partner with firms that have deep institutional and market knowledge and use our journalistic training to turn that expertise into messaging that resonates. Learn more at venturecapitalmarketing.About Venture Capital MarketingVenture Capital Marketing helps those in venture capital solve their most pressing 21st century need: Standing out from the crowd. We leverage the power of hyper targeted content and storytelling to help clients differentiate themselves in the increasingly-crowded finance marketplace so that they can attract investment and maximize their influence. Since 2017, we have worked with clients worldwide and helped its VC investment fund partners raise more than $500 million.

