Hospitality Investors Group Partners With Preipo Global, Inc. / Preipo To Form Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitality Investors Group (HIG), a renowned name in the hospitality industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with PreIPO Global, Inc./PreIPO , a leader in alternative investing. This collaboration signifies a new era of financial agility and trend forecasting in hospitality investment.

Frank Orenstein, representing HIG, and John Mattera, on behalf of PreIPO Global, Inc., are the principal figures spearheading this alliance. Orenstein, one of the original founders of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, brings unparalleled global expertise to the table. "Our partnership with PreIPO marks a significant milestone. Together, we're poised to redefine hospitality investment, blending our industry insights with robust financial strategies," said Orenstein.

PreIPO, known for its innovative financial solutions, will complement HIG's industry acumen. John Mattera, representing PreIPO, commented, "Joining forces with HIG aligns perfectly with our vision. Our combined expertise allows us to swiftly navigate and capitalize on emerging trends, setting a new standard in hospitality investment."

The partnership is set to revolutionize the swiftness in the way investments are evaluated and organized in the hospitality sector. Both HIG and PreIPO are committed to a proactive approach, ensuring direct investment, efficiency and foresight in their financial endeavors. This alliance will leverage traditional and alternative financial options, ranging from direct to indirect.

About Hospitality Investors Group (HIG) Hospitality Investors Group is a leading name in the hospitality industry, known for its innovative approach to hotel and resort investment. With a rich history and a global footprint, HIG has been a pioneer in developing luxurious and sustainable hospitality experiences.

About PreIPO Global, /PreIPO PreIPO Global, Inc., through its platform PreIPO, is at the forefront of financial investment, specializing in pre-IPO opportunities. With a focus on innovation and strategic growth, PreIPO has established itself as a key player in financial engineering and investment solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Hospitality Investors Group - ...

PreIPO Global, Inc. - ...

David Grzan

PreIPO Global

email us here

+1 888-863-1582

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn