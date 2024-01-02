China Calls For Fair Economic Globalization

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev Read more

China advocates the establishment of economic globalization on a fair basis, taking into account the interests of developing countries, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

"We advocate that economic globalization should be inclusive, especially meet the common needs of developing countries, and eliminate imbalances in development between and within countries," the CPC Central Committee said in its materials.

The document stressed that "We should grow together and fairly share the 'pie' of economic globalization so that different countries, classes and groups can participate in economic and social development and use its fruits to achieve mutual benefit and common prosperity,"