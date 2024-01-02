China Calls For Fair Economic Globalization

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
China advocates the establishment of economic globalization on a
fair basis, taking into account the interests of developing
countries, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
"We advocate that economic globalization should be inclusive,
especially meet the common needs of developing countries, and
eliminate imbalances in development between and within countries,"
the CPC Central Committee said in its materials.
The document stressed that "We should grow together and fairly
share the 'pie' of economic globalization so that different
countries, classes and groups can participate in economic and
social development and use its fruits to achieve mutual benefit and
common prosperity,"
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107677142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.