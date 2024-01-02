               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ashgabat & Kabul Signs Contract For Turkmen Electricity Supplies


1/2/2024 10:09:21 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza and his delegation met with Energy Minister Annageldy Saparov and Turkmenenergo management during a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, an agreement on electricity supply for 2024 was signed.

According to this agreement, up to 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of energy will be supplied in four areas: Andho, Akin, Badghis and Turgonday-Herat. In addition, the completion of the 500 kV transmission line from Sheberghan to Arghanday was confirmed. This line, recently commissioned, will increase the amount of electricity purchased from Turkmenistan.

