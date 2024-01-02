Ashgabat & Kabul Signs Contract For Turkmen Electricity Supplies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer
Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza and his delegation met with Energy
Minister Annageldy Saparov and Turkmenenergo management during a
two-day visit to Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.
During the visit, an agreement on electricity supply for 2024
was signed.
According to this agreement, up to 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of
energy will be supplied in four areas: Andho, Akin, Badghis and
Turgonday-Herat. In addition, the completion of the 500 kV
transmission line from Sheberghan to Arghanday was confirmed. This
line, recently commissioned, will increase the amount of
electricity purchased from Turkmenistan.
