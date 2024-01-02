               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary General Of Council Of Europe Calls Russian Attacks Against Ukraine War Crimes


1/2/2024 10:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has condemned Russia's another massive air attack against Ukraine, which took place on the morning of January 2, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia's relentless attacks against Ukraine are unacceptable. Intentionally targeting civilians or civilian objects amounts to war crimes and serious violations of international law,” Pejčinović Burić wrote.

A reminder that, on January 2, 2024, Ukrainian forces intercepted all enemy Shahed-type drones, over 60 Kh-101/555/55 missiles and 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles over the city of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that, on January 2, 2024, Russia launched the largest terrorist attack against Ukraine's civil infrastructure.

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu condemned Russia's brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Photo: coe

MENAFN02012024000193011044ID1107677138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search