Secretary General Of Council Of Europe Calls Russian Attacks Against Ukraine War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has condemned Russia's another massive air attack against Ukraine, which took place on the morning of January 2, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia's relentless attacks against Ukraine are unacceptable. Intentionally targeting civilians or civilian objects amounts to war crimes and serious violations of international law,” Pejčinović Burić wrote.

A reminder that, on January 2, 2024, Ukrainian forces intercepted all enemy Shahed-type drones, over 60 Kh-101/555/55 missiles and 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles over the city of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that, on January 2, 2024, Russia launched the largest terrorist attack against Ukraine's civil infrastructure.

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu condemned Russia's brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Photo: coe