Air Force Spox: Following Missile Strikes, Enemy Actively Used Reconnaissance Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the massive missile attack on Ukraine's territory, Russian occupation troops actively used reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

The relevant statement was made Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Immediately after the missile strikes, it is clear that the enemy launches many drones to have a look at the situation, at least on the demarcation line, and conduct aerial reconnaissance. Enemy tactical aircraft are also in service, attacking with unguided missiles, as well as guided bombs and other air weapons,” Ihnat told.

In his words, last night the enemy targeted mainly Ukraine's capital city, but the Kharkiv region was also seriously affected, as Russian ballistic missiles often reach it.

According to Kalibr, Russia's Kalibr missile stocks are much lower than that of air-launched missiles, and they are used less frequently. Moreover, the number of Russian warships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea reduced.

Meanwhile, Russia can also fire Iskander-K missiles from ground launchers.

A reminder that, on the night of January 2, 2024, Russia repeated a massive air attack against Ukraine's territory with different air assault weapons. Ukrainian forces intercepted 72 enemy air targets. Prior to that, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 35 Russian Shahed-type drones.