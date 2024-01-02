Two Injured As Russians Attack Nikopol With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with artillery, injuring two men.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery. Two people were injured. A man, 50, was taken to hospital in moderately grave condition. Another man, 59, will undergo outpatient treatment,” the report states.

Russian attacks caused damage to a private enterprise and an industrial enterprise, a kindergarten, park infrastructure, and a trading pavilion.

Additionally, three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as 16 detached houses and five household buildings. Two household buildings were destroyed.

The enemy shelling affected cars, power transmission lines and gas pipelines.

A reminder that Ukraine's East Air Command destroyed six enemy Shahed-type drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Dnipro, Synelnykove, Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Telegram