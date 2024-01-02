TNN's Fact-Checking Training: Combating Misinformation In The Digital Era

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In this fast-paced era of technology, where news spreads like wildfire, the power of social media allows information to travel across the globe in minutes.

Social media is undeniably a great tool for keeping us updated about the world and connecting us with current events, news, and trends. Whether global or local, it provides a valuable platform for accessing information and staying in the loop.

However, alongside its positive aspects, social media can be a source of misinformation, tarnishing its image. During elections, it is unfortunately misused for spreading misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.

To address this, a two-day training under TNN's supervision focused on“Disarming misinformation and disinformation online to support creation and dissemination of reliable and factual information during general elections in Pakistan.”

The training aimed to educate people about verifying information before spreading it, emphasizing the importance of fact-checking. Journalists, being responsible digital citizens, play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of shared information.

Fact-checking training becomes vital in today's digital age, where misinformation can easily spread. Trainers dedicatedly equipped participants with techniques using fact-checking apps, promoting truth and combating misinformation.

To become cautious and critical consumers of information, strategies include verifying source credibility, cross-referencing information from multiple reliable sources, and developing critical thinking skills. Additionally, various apps like Google Fact Check Explorer, Politifact, Snopes, Google Lens, and Invid app can be utilized to analyze and verify information authenticity.

The training initiative is commendable, reinforcing journalistic values of accuracy and factual reporting. Journalists, with their ethical obligation to deliver accurate information, contribute to a well-informed society.

Efforts like TNN's Fact-Checking Training are crucial in upholding responsible journalism principles and combating misinformation in the digital age.