Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Comoros President

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a congratulatory cable from President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on assuming the top office. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) kdo

