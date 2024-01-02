               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Comoros President


1/2/2024 10:05:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a congratulatory cable from President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on assuming the top office.
His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)
