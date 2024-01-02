Arab Parliament Supports Egypt's National Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament affirmed on Tuesday its support for the positions Egypt is taking to preserve its national security, which constitutes an integral part of Arab national security.

This came in a statement by the Arab Parliament after its Speaker, Adel Al-Asoomi, met with the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ambassador Dina Al-Sehy, to discuss the latest developments in the Arab arena, especially the dangerous escalation taking place in the Gaza Strip.

In turn, Ambassador Al-Sehy stressed importance of the role played by the Arab Parliament at the Arab, regional and international levels in its strategy to strengthen the role played by parliamentary diplomacy.

Ambassador Al-Sehy expressed her welcome for strengthening cooperation with the Arab Parliament to defend the issues of the Arab nation, especially its important role played by parliamentary diplomacy at all levels. (end)

mfm











MENAFN02012024000071011013ID1107677128