Jordan, Omani Officials Talk Envoronment Cooperation

Amman, January 2 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh and the Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahd Ajili discussed Tuesday strengthening ties through the action programme for cooperation in environmental protection.Radaideh and Ajili discussed exchanging experiences in natural reserves and eco-tourism.

