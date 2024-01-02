               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Launches New Airstrikes In South Lebanon


1/2/2024 10:03:07 AM

Beirut, Jan 2 (Petra) -- Renewed Israeli airstrikes targeted a string of Lebanese border villages on Tuesday, but there were no reports of casualties or damage, according to a Lebanese security source.
It said the villages of Kfar Shuba, Alma Al-Shaab, Al-Dahira, Tayr Harfa, Labouneh Forests and Wadi Hamul in Naqura were targeted by Israeli aircraft.
The source said an Israeli drone struck near the town of Yaroun in Bint Jbeil as surveillance aircraft overflew the border area.

