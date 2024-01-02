(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HushLoudly recognizes 30 influential, introverted leaders on World Introvert Day.

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Introvert Day,

HushLoudly, the podcast and brand dedicated to amplifying the voices of introverts, releases Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024 , a comprehensive list of 30 influential, introverted leaders (executives, best-selling authors, coaches, influencers, entrepreneurs) who are 'changing the game' and narrative about individuals who have a preference for introversion. This group hails from 12 states in the U.S., as well as Sweden and the United Kingdom.

HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined releases its annual Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024 list

Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024

"Nominated by supporters who value their contributions as introverted leaders or introvert-focused brands, this group is helping to reverse stereotypes about introversion," said

Jeri Bingham, Founder of HushLoudly and Black Introvert Week (2/8-2/15), "These Gamechangers are educating the world, erasing stigmas, and empowering others."

Debra Bell-Campbell, Inspired Introverts Consulting

Janice Chaka, Coach, The Career Introvert

Sunshine Clemons, Co-Founder/Co-President of Black Lives Matter SPI

Jay Coleman, Sincerely, An Introvert; Stay Introverted Podcast

Jetonda Green, Founder, Embodied Enterprises; Trainer; Strategist

Sissel Heiberg, Corporate Executive

Elizabeth Hope, Leadership Development, DEI Advocate

Alex Jack, Executive Coach

Erika F. Jackson, Social Gerontologist; Leadership & Culture Thought-Leader

JB, Introverted JB

Steph Laffey, Stay Introverted Podcast

Rubye Lane, Founder, Mustard Seed Vision; Emmy Award Winning Producer

Terrance Lee, Author, Quiet Voice, Fearless Leader

Dean Marchildon, Higher Education Leadership, Manager for Program Development

Fifi Mason, Author, Stop Self-Silencing; Personal Brand Coach

Tim Michael, Higher Education Leadership, Program Manager, International and Professional Development

Patience Ogunbona, Executive Business and Leadership Coach

Dr. Jummy Okoya, Interim Dean, Associate Fellow, Coach

Courtney Peterson, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Professor, Coach

Sharon Podobnik Peterson, Founder, The Center for Conscious Leadership

Matthew Pollard, Speaker, Author, The Introvert's Edge to Networking, The Introvert's Edge to Sales

Katy Scrogin, Editor, Writer, Podcast Host, Plain Reading

Lesley Tait, Corporate coach for female introverts in tech

The Great Exhale, Membership community created to center Black women

Roselyn Unegbu, Founder, Projects in Prism

Luz María Vargas, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Professional, Immigrant/Refugee Rights Advocate

Kyrus Keenan Westcott, The Vibe with Ky; Mental Health Advocate

Ashley Williams, Executive Director; Blog Founder, The Changemakers Digest

Nancy Yang, Coach, Author, The Nine Secrets of a Social and Confident Introvert

Katrina Young, Chief Technology Officer; Digital Transformation; AI + Emerging Tech Enablement and Adoption

HushLoudly is a brand/podcast dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion. Visit the HushLoudly website or or search for the

HushLoudly podcast.

