North American Class 1-3 Engine Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), And Gear Oil Aftermarket Analysis Report 2023

This research service considers growth opportunities in the class 1-3 North American aftermarket for engine oil, automatic transmission fluid (ATF), and gear oil.
The deliverable forecasts volume (in million gallons), value (in $ billion), and average manufacturer-level price (MLP in $) through 2029. It also discusses and evaluates revenue share by brand and distribution channel. The base year for analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.
In addition, brief profiles of key suppliers are provided, and the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles as well as market drivers and restraints is discussed. The study concludes with a discussion on 3 major growth opportunities in the class 1-3 North American select lubricants aftermarket and offers actionable insights for market participants.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Fully Synthetic Engine Oil Growth Opportunity 2: Private Labels Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Vehicle Technology
Notable brands include
Shell plc ExxonMobil Castrol Valvoline Chevron Lubricants Lucas Oil Products Pentosin FRAM Royal Purple
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lubricants Aftermarket Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Key Questions This Study Will Answer Key Competitors Key Findings Growth Drivers Growth Restraints CASE Impact on the North American Lubricants Aftermarket, 2029 Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Engine Oil
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Product Type Volume Forecast by Product Type Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ATF
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Average Pricing Forecast Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Gear Oil
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Average Pricing Forecast Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
6. Key Supplier Profiles
