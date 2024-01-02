Webvar Announces Launch Of New Platform For Channel Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Webvar's new channel partner platform, powered by AWS Marketplace, streamlines operations, fosters business growth, and introduces Marketplace-as-a-Service.

- Maxim Tarasiouk, Webvar CEOSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Webvar , a dynamic 3-sided enterprise software platform that enhances the experience for buyers, vendors, and resellers from discovery to fulfillment on cloud marketplaces, today announced the launch of a new platform designed to assist channel partners in scaling their business on AWS Marketplace .Fully integrated with AWS Marketplace, the platform streamlines backend operations and simplifies the management of private offers and contracts, while providing customers a complete digital marketplace experience from discovery to fulfillment.The platform does more than just make operations easier – it helps businesses expand and get paid quicker.With the rapid growth of cloud marketplaces, there is a huge opportunity for businesses. Around $300 billion is locked in committed spend on the top three cloud marketplaces. The shift to online sales for software is just starting, and the new platform helps manage that shift.As a part of the new platform, Webvar has launched a unique Marketplace-as-a-service (Maas) offering, allowing businesses to leverage Webvar's solutions while maintaining their brand identity.MaaS allows brands to offer a personalized marketplace experience to their customers by curating a catalog of approved products. They can create unique sets for different accounts within the client's organization to help them easily find and deploy vetted products."Our new service, Marketplace as a Service (MaaS), is more than just a way to find products. It's designed specifically for channel partners, offering a white-label solution that they can use without needing to invest resources in building a marketplace,” said Maxim Tarasiouk, Webvar CEO.“Recently, Webvar assisted a Canadian channel partner in scaling their revenue to $6 million, in a jurisdiction where AWS Marketplace does not operate. Our goal is to empower channel partners to scale on cloud marketplaces while delivering a cutting-edge buying experience to their customers,” he added.**About Webvar**Webvar is a platform that simplifies and accelerates enterprise software commerce for buyers, vendors, and channel partners. Founded by Maxim Tarasiouk, a professional with 10+ years experience at industry leaders like Crowdstrike and Proofpoint, Webvar aims to unify the fragmented software ecosystem. The platform offers an intuitive interface and powerful tools that allow users to streamline transactions, make informed decisions, and automate time-consuming processes, all while enjoying a streamlined marketplace experience from start to finish. Backed by FJ Labs, Webvar is an AWS APN partner and an official Crowdstrike partner.

