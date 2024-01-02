Executive Home Care Emphasizes Senior Wellness Resolutions For The New Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins,

Executive Home Care , a leading provider of in-home care services, encourages seniors and their families to adopt achievable health and wellness resolutions. In a recent industry survey, it was found that over 60% of seniors prioritize maintaining their health and independence as they age. Executive Home Care is dedicated to supporting these goals through its comprehensive care services.

"Each new year brings a renewed opportunity for our senior community to focus on their health and wellness," said Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "We are committed to helping our clients achieve their personal health goals by providing tailored care plans that emphasize physical activity, mental stimulation, and social engagement."

Executive Home Care's approach aligns with national health statistics, which reveal that only about 28% of adults aged 65 and older are physically active. To combat this, the company offers a variety of services to promote an active lifestyle among seniors, including assisted mobility, exercise program assistance, and transportation to community events.

Mental health is another critical aspect of senior wellness. The CDC reports that approximately 20% of people aged 55 years or older experience some type of mental health concern. Executive Home Care addresses this by providing companionship services, cognitive stimulation activities, and support with daily tasks, reducing feelings of isolation and improving overall mental well-being.

"Incorporating small, consistent changes in daily routines can significantly impact a senior's health," added Porter. "Whether it's a short walk, a new hobby, or socializing with friends, our caregivers are here to support these activities, enriching the lives of those we care for."

The new year also marks an ideal time for families to reassess the care needs of their elderly loved ones. Executive Home Care offers free in-home consultations to help families develop personalized care plans that align with their new year's health and wellness resolutions.

Executive Home Care, part of the respected Evive Brands family, continues to be a pillar of support and service to families and communities nationwide. For more information, visit .

