BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Kimmo Tyni Appointed As Product Director Of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 2 January 2024 at 04.30 PM (EET)

Kimmo Tyni appointed as Product Director of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has appointed Kimmo Tyni (B. Sc. Tech.) as Product Director as of 15.1.2024. The current Product Director Jussi Jukka will transfer from company's service, to outside of BBS. Tyni will work as a member of the management team of BBS and report to the CEO.

Tyni has previous experience in manufacturing processes of medical devices and the standards governing them. He has also worked in companies similar to BBS, where a company is transitioning from a product development to commercial manufacturing.

"I welcome Kimmo to our company and I am sure that we will gain experience and know-how from him at this critical stage where the company is preparing to move from a product development company to a commercial phase and industrial production. I would also like to thank Jussi for his work in developing BBS's production and wish him good luck and success in his new challenges", says Juliusz Rakowski, CEO of BBS.





BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is an orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

