Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

An automotive electric fuel pump is used to pump fuel from tanks to injectors, which further sprays fuel into engine with high pressure. Surging demand for high fuel-efficient pumps to reduce the overall fuel consumption in vehicles along with rise in global vehicle production and sales is anticipated to propel the market over the forecast period.



An electric fuel pump is widely used in vehicles, owing to its numerous benefits such as high product reliability, power output, and fuel efficiency as compared to mechanical fuel pumps. The adoption of automotive electric fuel pumps among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in modern vehicles has increased significantly as the product ensures accurate injection pressure and flow of fuel to engine. Moreover, stringent government regulations to produce fuel-efficient and low carbon emission vehicles are expected to create remarkable growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Prominent market players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive, and Continental AG are increasingly focusing on partnership agreements with automobile manufacturers to supply electric fuel pumps to enhance their overall market presence and profitability.

Besides, a few key market players are expanding their production facilities in developing countries to avail the product at affordable costs to OEMs and aftermarket consumers. For instance, in 2013, Continental AG started its new production plants for fuel pumps in India to supply the products to its key clients such as Volkswagen Group.

Despite numerous product benefits, increasing production of counterfeit products, coupled with rapidly growing adoption of electric vehicles, is likely to hinder the growth of the automotive electric fuel pumps market over the forecast period.

The global market of automotive electric fuel pumps is sub-segmented into brushed DC and brushless DC. The brushed DC segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.8% in 2022, owing to its significant adoption in heavy commercial and passenger vehicles to prevent abnormal wear due to high spark discharges.

The turbine style segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.8% in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cars, LCVs, and HCVs. LCVs segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.3% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific automotive electric fuel pumps market is estimated to experience the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Rising demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries such as India, China, and Korea is escalating the growth of the segment

DENSO CORPORATION

Aptiv

Continental AG

General Motors

Pricol Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation

Tenneco Inc. Daewha

