Mast Labs, LLC Announced The Appointment Of Tim Mcdermond, MS, As President

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, U.S.A, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mast Labs, LLC, the premier surgical training partner in the medical device industry, announced today the appointment of Tim McDermond, MS, as its new President.Mr. McDermond brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Mast Labs. He holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Maryland, and his proven track record in leadership, operations, and healthcare administration makes him an ideal leader for Mast Labs in its next phase of growth and innovation.Mr. McDermond's leadership style emphasizes collaboration, strategic vision, and a commitment to excellence. His previous roles at Under Armor and the University of Maryland have showcased his ability to drive organizational success through effective team management, operational efficiency, and market expansion."We are thrilled to welcome Tim McDermond as the new President of Mast Labs," said Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Jr., General Partner of Mast Labs, LLC. "Tim's background, strategic mindset, and leadership style make him the perfect fit to lead MAST into a new era of growth and continued first-class service for our partners. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen Mast Labs' position as a leader in medical education across the country."Mr. McDermond expressed his excitement about joining Mast Labs, stating,“I am honored to lead Mast Labs and work alongside the talented team here. Mast has a reputation that is first class in the industry. There is no question that we will continue to exceed client expectations as we scale our operations. We are just getting started!”As Mast Labs' new President, Mr. McDermond will play a pivotal role in overseeing the company's strategic market expansion, optimizing operations, and driving sustainable growth. The entire Mast Labs team is eager to collaborate under his leadership and build on the company's legacy of being the choice for the medical device industry.About Mast Labs, LLC:Mast Labs is the premier bioskills facility for surgical education and MedTech development across the US. With versatile facilities, we provide event space for professional training and meetings in the Philadelphia, D.C., and Richmond markets. Mast Labs, LLC was founded in 2018 by Terry Redmond and Dr. Scott Faucett, MD, MS, with its Bethesda, MD location, and has grown to become the premier bioskills lab in the Mid-Atlantic region.For more information, please visit:

