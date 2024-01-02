Harbor House At 60 Wharf Drive Debuts Four Floors Of Luxury Amenities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residents of 40-story waterfront tower at crossroads of Greenpoint & Williamsburg explore Peter McGinley-designed lifestyle amenities for wellness, work & play

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 60 Wharf Drive, the dazzling new 40-story tower located within the seven-acre West Wharf complex at the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg, announces the opening of Harbor House, a private resident club curated by award-winning hospitality designer Peter McGinley. Comprising more than 60,000 square feet of spa, exercise, entertainment, and business amenities on four floors, including such exceptional offerings as basketball courts, bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools, golf simulators, screening rooms, children's play areas, and a work-from-home business center with conference rooms, private offices and communal offices, Harbor House is a unique synthesis of personal and shared spaces focused on wellness, work, and play.

“From beautifully designed apartments to an incredibly diverse array of amenities and services, everything that 60 Wharf Drive offers the West Wharf residential community is exceptional,” says Halcyon Management COO Yoel Sabel, developer of 60 Wharf Drive and the West Wharf campus.“From the beginning, our goal has been to provide residents with unparalleled levels of lifestyle choices and experiences, including outstanding work-from-home options. This is an amenities program geared to building connections among the residents, as well.”

The building's work-life focus is highlighted by dedicated spaces designed for business, health, exercise, and entertainment activities.

Fourth Floor Amenities with a Holistic Focus

-Harbor Hub is a massive co-working lounge with an open communal work area overlooking the East River, separate conference rooms, and private offices.

-Harbor Haven offers shared spaces geared to relaxation, including a comfortable library space with a working fireplace and an adjacent lounge with built-in banquettes. Steps away are a beautifully appointed billiards room and private card room. Also conveniently close are children's activity areas that include a fully equipped playroom with whimsical graphics and separate 'tween gaming room.

-Harbor Fit is a 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the art fitness center bordered by floor to ceiling windows with spectacular river views. In addition to top-of-the-line workout equipment, the center has a separate yoga room/spin studio, rock climbing wall, two interactive fitness mirrors, and personal lockers.

-HH Club is highlighted by an expansive event room, which residents may reserve for private celebrations or business meetings, along with a catering kitchen, demonstration kitchen for classes, and an outdoor terrace.

Sixth Floor Amenities Indulging in Wellness, Health &Fun

-Harbor House Spa contains a creative collection of health-oriented luxuries, including an all-marble Hammam, steam rooms, saunas, salt inhalation room, experience shower, cold plunge pool, and several private treatment rooms.

-Harbor House Aqua Center features a full-size indoor pool, substantial hot tub, and children's walk-in wading pool.

Lower-Level Amenities that are Over the Top

Harbor House Play, inside 60 Wharf Drive's lower level, is a stimulating hub for recreation and fun, featuring:

-Two plush screening rooms with a shared lounge for movie night entertaining

-Two golf simulator rooms

-Full-size basketball court and two half-courts

-Two-lane bowling alley

-Fully equipped podcast/music room

At the Pinnacle: Breathtaking Tenth Floor Amenities

Harbor House Landing on the 10th floor rooftop boasts more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor space. A full-size outdoor pool, surrounded by cabana seating overlooks the East River and iconic Manhattan skyline. For dining after diving, there are three pergolas with barbeque grills, a shared outdoor kitchen, and sunset lounges.

In addition to a broad range of amenity choices, Harbor House offers several sought-after programs, such as weekly yoga, Pilates, and spin classes. Also planned are a wide variety of special resident events, such as HH Comedy Nights, Pie Fest, and a Golf Swing Workshop. Among Harbor House's special family activities will be a Kids Holiday Card Workshop and building-wide holiday celebrations.

Harbor House at 60 Wharf Drive reflects a new paradigm for luxury apartment buildings by offering a curated lifestyle experience designed to embrace work, wellness, and play in the heart of a dynamic destination neighborhood. The project's motto,“More than Meets the Waterfront,” is aptly demonstrated in the amenity spaces.

About 60 Wharf Drive

Located in the seven-acre West Wharf complex in Greenpoint – just blocks from the border of Williamsburg – 60 Wharf Drive is a 40-story waterfront tower featuring 554 spacious studio- through three-bedroom residences, many with balconies and nearly all with views of the East River, Manhattan skyline, and/or Brooklyn cityscapes. The building offers more than 60,000 square feet of interior amenities and 50,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Designed by SLCE Architects with a Master Plan by Cooper Robertson & Partners, amenity spaces by Peter McGinley, and developed by Halcyon Management, it is the first of two waterfront towers planned at the five-building development. The project's expansive footprint spans across West Street to the East River, between Quay and Oak Streets, at the crossroads of Greenpoint and Williamsburg

Beyond multiple, beautifully designed layouts, 60 Wharf Drive offers a choice of luxury and“WW Signature” level residences, all with operable floor-to-ceiling Thermopane windows, high ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, central HVAC climate control, walk-in closets, and fiber optics. Sleek, contemporary kitchens include stainless steel appliances with gas cooktops and ranges, light wood cabinetry, full-height backsplashes, and white Quartz-and-mineral countertops.

In addition to 60,000 square feet of in-building amenities, West Wharf's“great outdoors” encompasses landscaped walking paths, comfortably located bench seating, and a waterfront park on the East River with gravel beachfront and three outlook piers.

Building services at 60 Wharf Drive comprise 24/7 lobby concierge, on-site maintenance and management teams, staffed package rooms with refrigerated storage, valet service for dry cleaning, tailoring, and housekeeping needs, complimentary bicycle storage, a state-of-the-art laundry room with lounge seating, resident storage rooms for lease, and an on-site parking garage with E/V charging stations.

As with other multifamily properties in the Halcyon Management portfolio, including 101 Bedford, The Plex, and The Hamilton, 60 Wharf Drive is both family-friendly and pet-friendly. All the residences are designed to benefit from air, light, and open exposures.

