Japan: Five Died After Two Planes Crashed On Tarmac

Amman, January 2 (Petra) -- Five people on board a Japanese Coast Guard plane died Tuesday after their plane collided with a Japan Airlines plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.According to the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), all 367 passengers on the plane were safely evacuated, including the 12 crew members.

