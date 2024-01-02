               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Japan: Five Died After Two Planes Crashed On Tarmac


1/2/2024 9:22:06 AM

Amman, January 2 (Petra) -- Five people on board a Japanese Coast Guard plane died Tuesday after their plane collided with a Japan Airlines plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
According to the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), all 367 passengers on the plane were safely evacuated, including the 12 crew members.

