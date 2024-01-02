Jordanian Pharmaceutical Exports Surge By 19% To JD616.3Mln In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan's pharmaceutical sector reported a robust 19% surge in export values in 2023, totaling JD616.3 million, a significant increase from the previous year's JD514.7 million.The export portfolio expanded to encompass 2,480 pharmaceutical SKUs (Stock Keeping Units), exceeding the 2,178 SKUs recorded in 2022.Nizar Mhaidat, Director General of the General Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), during an overview of the watchdog's 2023 milestones, noted that the pharmaceutical import ledger comprised 2,248 SKUs, amounting to JD448.7 million.The JFDA's regulatory accomplishments included issuing 2,513 Certificates of Pharmaceutical Product (CPPs) for export, alongside processing 1,110 import and export permits for controlled substances, including narcotics, psychotropics, and precursor chemicals.The JFDA's drug registry cataloged 8,589 pharmaceutical formulations, covering a spectrum of therapeutic categories, dosages, and delivery forms. This registry includes 4,476 locally manufactured and 4,113 imported pharmaceuticals.In 2023, the JFDA registered 314 new pharmaceutical formulations, split between 160 domestic and 154 imported products. Additionally, the agency approved 247 entries for nutraceuticals, vitamins, and infant formulas, and renewed registration for 502 pharmaceutical formulations, including 242 original brands, 244 generics, and 11 biologics and vaccines.JFDA's pharmacoeconomics unit undertook periodic price benchmarking against regional and origin markets, resulting in the price revision of 638 formulations and new pricing for 261 pharmaceuticals for registration renewal purposes.The combined market value of pharmaceuticals in the public and private sectors reached JD831 million, with local manufacturing contributing JD402.4 million and imports accounting for JD428.6 million.JFDA's compliance and enforcement divisions conducted 1,335 inspections, encompassing pharmacies, drug depots, and ancillary healthcare facilities. This led to the closure of 65 establishments for regulatory non-compliance and included inspections of 136 pharmaceutical manufacturing sites, extending beyond national borders.Focusing on clinical research and development, the JFDA streamlined approval processes for conducting pharmaceutical trials, especially for novel and value-added therapeutics, to bolster investment in this vital sector.In pharmacovigilance and drug utilization, the JFDA initiated a program to promote the rational use of medicines and medical supplies. It established a pharmacovigilance unit at the King Hussein Cancer Center, aligning with the WHO's AWaRe classification for antibiotics and publishing studies on medication safety.The JFDA's food safety division conducted extensive inspections of food establishments, implementing a range of regulatory actions. The division processed approvals for food additives, packaging materials in contact with food, and special dietary foods, including athlete nutrition.In the tobacco and nicotine product sector, the JFDA set regulatory frameworks for the sale and display of these products, including electronic vaping devices, and managed registrations and customs transactions related to these items.The JFDA also addressed numerous consumer complaints and inquiries, with a significant focus on online promotions of unlicensed products, in collaboration with cybercrime units.