SDC: 7.6 Billion Securities Worth JD19.7 Billion Registered In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Securities Depository Center (SDC) reported the registration of 7.6 billion securities, representing a combined market capitalization of JD19.7 billion in 2023.The Center's Tuesday release indicated that domestic holdings by Jordanians accounted for approximately 5.1 billion of these securities, valued at around JD10.9 billion.In contrast, the aggregate holdings of the top ten foreign nationalities, excluding Jordanians, comprised about 1.7 billion securities, with an estimated market value of JD7 billion.Among non-Jordanian investors, Saudi Arabia emerged as the leading shareholder, holding approximately 432 million securities, translating to a total investment value of about JD1.135 billion.