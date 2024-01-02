14 Dead In New Israeli Airstrikes In Southern, Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec 2 (Petra) -- Four Palestinians, including a newborn, were killed and a number of others were injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on the Red Crescent builbing in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.They said the bodies of nine other people, most of them children, were pulled from the rubble of a house in Nusseirat refugee camp in Central Gaza after an air raid.A girl was also killed in a strike that targeted a market in Nusseirat.