ACI Launches 'Urdoni' App To Boost Jordanian Industrial Products

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) on Tuesday launched "Urdoni," a dedicated website and mobile application aimed at enhancing the visibility and marketability of Jordanian industrial products.This initiative is designed to provide consumers with a streamlined means of identifying and selecting Jordanian goods over imported alternatives, as detailed in a statement from the Chamber.Fathi Jaghbir, who leads both the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, underscored the economic impact of this development. He noted that sales of imported products with local Jordanian equivalents amount to a significant JD4 billion.This underscores the critical importance of promoting national products within the local market. Jaghbir highlighted the superior quality of Jordanian products, which are under stringent regulation and supervision, and their capability to fulfill most consumer needs.Jaghbir also pointed out the global reach of Jordanian industrial products, with exports extending to over 140 countries and constituting 35 percent of the Kingdom's total industrial output.Nael Husami, Director General of the Amman Chamber of Industry, elaborated on the objectives of the "Urduni" platform. The website and app are envisioned as tools for consumers to acquaint themselves with Jordanian industrial products.They also provide an innovative platform for industrial companies to showcase their products, complete with product identification and barcodes.Husami emphasized the user-friendly nature of the application, its search functionality, and the ability to identify products through barcode scanning.He added that the application is accessible to all registered industrial companies in the Kingdom.Furthermore, Husami announced plans for a promotional campaign by the Amman Chamber of Industry to encourage citizens to visit the Urduni website and download the app on their mobile devices.He expressed hope that the application will evolve into a significant promotional and marketing platform for Jordanian industries, not just locally but also in international markets."Urdoni" Application Download Link:App Website:In a related development, Muhammad Shaer, head of the "Made in Jordan" program, revealed plans for the upcoming Jordanian Industry Week. This event, set to be held in a major shopping center, will feature discounts on Jordanian products and exhibitions of national industries.Shaer mentioned that the program aims to boost exports in two of the ten industrial sectors, in line with its new policy. He also noted a marked increase in sales of Jordanian industries in the local market, particularly the detergents industry, which now enjoys a market share of up to 81 percent.