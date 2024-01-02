Pioneering Safety At Arlanda Airport: Riot Secure's Groundbreaking Iot Solution

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 2, 2024 4:51 am - RIoT Secure, in collaboration with SAS Ground Handling, implemented an innovative edge computing solution at Arlanda Airport, enhancing safety in baggage handling by intuitively adjusting vehicle speeds without needing precise geographical data.

In the world of airport operations, safety and efficiency reign supreme. RIoT Secure, in collaboration with SAS Ground Service Handling, is at the forefront of this mission. RIoT Secure has successfully launched an innovative solution to a pressing challenge at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport – improving safety in the bustling baggage handling area.

The hustle and bustle of Arlanda Airport's baggage handling areas presented a significant safety challenge. Here, electric vehicles, weighing around 4 tonnes each, navigate through the tightly packed confines to deliver baggage from the terminal to aircraft. Despite an 8 km/h speed limit, the drivers often exceeded this threshold, significantly elevating the risk of accidents and safety incidents.

The need for a reliable solution became imperative, especially considering the diverse range of ground service operators, including SAS, functioning safely within these spaces. Swedavia's mandate for automatic speed control in the baggage sorting areas was a response to these concerns, aiming to enforce a safer, more regulated operational environment. The mandate highlighted the necessity for an intelligent, adaptable solution that could seamlessly integrate into the existing workflow without causing disruptions.

RIoT Secure responded with an intelligent engine that transcends traditional approaches. The system mimics intelligent decision-making by responding autonomously to the vehicle's constantly changing environment. This advanced level of adaptability ensures seamless and efficient operation in varied operational conditions, aligning perfectly with the dynamic and fast-paced nature of airport ground handling.

Traditional geo-fencing solutions, especially in the Nordics, often grapple with GNSS Degradation, making them less efficient due to unreliable location tracking. This challenge is exacerbated above the 55th latitude, a region where such systems typically require additional hardware to function effectively. In contrast, RIoT Secure's solution skilfully navigates this limitation. It uses GNSS signals not for pinpoint location tracking but to intelligently determine whether a vehicle is indoors or outdoors, adapting its behaviour accordingly without precise geographical data, this ensuring reliable and adaptable operation in various global settings.

Gurbuz Kemal, a highly experienced driver at SAS Ground Handling, speaks to the effectiveness of the solution in enhancing safety. His observations, "From a safety point of view, this feels like a clear improvement and reduces the risk of injuries, and it has worked very well for me,” highlight the practical benefits experienced on the ground. He also expresses a desire for wider adoption: "I really would like the other companies... to also reduce their speed, automatically and seamlessly, like we at SAS."

The recent launch by RIoT Secure transcends mere compliance with new safety mandates. It innovatively leverages edge computing to facilitate real-time data processing and decision-making directly on the vehicle. This technological advancement not only elevates safety standards but also minimises risks associated with high-speed accidents in ground service handling. The outcome is a remarkable improvement in operational efficiency, setting a new paradigm in the industry.

This approach marks a significant shift from traditional practices, positioning RIoT Secure as a trailblazer in redefining safety protocols in aviation ground operations.

RIoT Secure's innovative solutions at Arlanda Airport have redefined operational standards, enabling operators like SAS to concentrate on their primary responsibilities. By handling the complexities of communication and security, RIoT Secure allows these operators to allocate their resources and attention more effectively towards their core operations. This shift has significantly streamlined processes, enhanced overall efficiency, and reinforced the safety protocols at the airport, solidifying RIoT Secure's role as a key facilitator of operational excellence in high-stakes environments.

Lars Holgersson, Project Manager at SAS Ground Handling, provides insights from a strategic and operational viewpoint. His statement, ?"We are happy and impressed that our supplier RIoT Secure has been able to solve this challenge from Swedavia... one month before the deadline,” emphasises the project's success and timely execution. He further notes, "SAS Ground Handling at Arlanda is a leader in digitisation... RIoT Secure's telematics hardware and Device Management Platform give us at SAS new unique possibilities," underscoring the ongoing innovation and development in their collaboration.

RIoT Secure proudly spearheads the movement towards enhanced digitalisation and safety in airport ground service handling. RIoT Secure's commitment extends beyond current successes, continually exploring new frontiers in IoT security and operational efficiency. The venture at Arlanda Airport is merely a glimpse of RioT Secure's capabilities. As the company forges ahead, the focus remains on developing advanced solutions that redefine industry standards and exceed expectations.