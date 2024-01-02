Precipio Announces Christina Valauri Joins The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Douglas Fisher, MD will step down as Director, and remain as a board observer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) is pleased to welcome Christina Valauri to its board of directors effective Jan 1st, 2024. Ms. Valauri is joining Precipio's board to support management's understanding of and interaction with the capital markets, as we look towards 2024 to be an important period for our company from both a business growth, and financial perspective.



Ms. Valauri brings a 30-year proven track record as a senior healthcare analyst and has held leadership roles that include US and Global Head of Equity Research and Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, and senior equity research management roles at firms including ING, Credit Lyonnais (acquired by Credit Agricole), and Natixis. She has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal's“Best on The Street” All-Star Analyst Survey and has received the Award for Excellence in Medical Education Public Affairs - Association of American Medical Colleges.

Ms. Valauri is the founding partner and CEO of Sagestone Advisory, LLC. Her background in equity securities research has provided a deep base of experience in pharmaceutical, biotech, and med-tech companies. She has extensive experience identifying and analyzing the commercial potential of breakthrough innovations, as well as mentoring and advising C-suite teams of private and public early-stage healthcare companies through product development, regulatory, go-to-market strategies, potential mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs.

Ms. Valauri currently serves as an Entrepreneur In Residence at Weill Cornell Medicine BioVenture eLab where she applies her skills and experience in life sciences and business to support the organization's mission to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem related to the innovations of researchers, and clinicians. Ms. Valauri earned her BA in Biology from Reed College and an MBA from Cornell University.

“As we continue to execute on our goals, and increase our interaction with the public markets, it's incredibly helpful to have someone like Christina who knows what the investor audiences are looking to see in an early stage growth company,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio's CEO,“In the few months that I have had the pleasure of getting to know Christina, she has already dramatically contributed to our knowledge and understanding of what drives the conversion of a company's business success to an increase in shareholder value. We are fortunate to have her join our board.”

After serving on Precipio's board of directors for 6 years, Douglas Fisher, MD is stepping off the board to maintain a board of 7 directors and will remain as an observer moving forward.

“Although Doug is formally stepping down as a director, I am delighted that our relationship with him is not ending,” said Ilan Danieli, CEO.“Doug has played an integral role in the company's leadership; his combination of medicine and business education, and his experience in early stage and public companies has and will continue to be invaluable to the company.”

“I'm excited about Precipio's prospects moving forward, and Ms. Valauri brings excellent experience to help accelerate our interactions with public market investors. I'm looking forward to continuing to support the company moving forward,” said Doug Fisher, MD.

About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our clinical laboratory where we design, test, validate, and run these products intended to improve diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes its technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio's reach to eradicate misdiagnosis. For more information, please visit .

