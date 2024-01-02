Freddie Mac Posts 2023 Year-End NAIC Designations For STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, And STACR Debt Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2023 filing year designations for certain STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes (collectively,“STACR Notes”).

Overall, of the 198 reviewed STACR Notes, 188 (or 94.95%) have achieved NAIC 1 Designation and 10 (or 5.05%) have achieved NAIC 2 Designation. Thirty-eight STACR Notes achieved NAIC Designation upgrades relative to their 2022 year-end NAIC Designations, including four STACR Notes with 2022 year-end NAIC Designations of 3 achieving 2023 year-end Designations of 1 and two STACR Notes with 2022 year-end NAIC Designations of 3 achieving 2023 year-end Designations of 2. The table below details the upgrades:

CUSIP Deal Name 2022 Year-end NAIC Designation 2022 Year-end NAIC Designation Modifier 2023 Year-end NAIC Designation 2023 Year-end NAIC Designation Modifier 35564KH69 STACR 2022-DNA6 M2B 3 A 1 F 35564KWV7 STACR 2022-DNA4 M2B 3 A 1 A 35564KUZ0 STACR 2022-DNA3 M2B 3 A 1 A 35564KNM7 STACR 2021-HQA4 M2B 3 A 1 E 35564KE62 STACR 2022-HQA3 M2B 3 A 2 E 35564KE70 STACR 2022-HQA3 M2 3 A 2 E 35564KE54 STACR 2022-HQA3 M2A 2 C 1 E 35564KE47 STACR 2022-HQA3 M1B 2 B 1 D 35564KB40 STACR 2022-HQA2 M2A 2 C 1 E 35564KB32 STACR 2022-HQA2 M1B 2 A 1 C 35564KTD1 STACR 2022-HQA1 M2B 2 C 1 A 35564KTJ8 STACR 2022-HQA1 M2 2 B 1 A 35564KL64 STACR 2022-DNA7 M2B 2 C 1 E 35564KL56 STACR 2022-DNA7 M2A 2 B 1 D 35564KL72 STACR 2022-DNA7 M2 2 C 1 E 35564KH51 STACR 2022-DNA6 M2A 2 C 1 E 35564KH77 STACR 2022-DNA6 M2 2 C 1 F 35564KYR4 STACR 2022-DNA5 M2B 2 C 1 A 35564KYQ6 STACR 2022-DNA5 M2A 2 B 1 A 35564KYW3 STACR 2022-DNA5 M2 2 B 1 A 35564KWU9 STACR 2022-DNA4 M2A 2 C 1 A 35564KXA2 STACR 2022-DNA4 M2 2 C 1 A 35564KUY3 STACR 2022-DNA3 M2A 2 C 1 A 35564KVE6 STACR 2022-DNA3 M2 2 C 1 A 35564KRH4 STACR 2022-DNA2 M2B 2 C 1 D 35564KRG6 STACR 2022-DNA2 M2A 2 B 1 E 35564KRN1 STACR 2022-DNA2 M2 2 B 1 A 35564KPX1 STACR 2022-DNA1 M2B 2 C 1 E 35564KPW3 STACR 2022-DNA1 M2A 2 A 1 E 35564KQC6 STACR 2022-DNA1 M2 2 B 1 D 35564KNL9 STACR 2021-HQA4 M2A 2 B 1 E 35564KNS4 STACR 2021-HQA4 M2 2 C 1 D 35564KJJ9 STACR 2021-HQA3 M2B 2 B 1 C 35564KJP5 STACR 2021-HQA3 M2 2 A 1 E 35564KMC0 STACR 2021-DNA7 M2B 2 C 1 D 35564KMB2 STACR 2021-DNA7 M2A 2 B 1 E 35564KMH9 STACR 2021-DNA7 M2 2 B 1 D 35564KKT5 STACR 2021-DNA6 M2B 2 A 1 D



