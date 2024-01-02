ELEVAI LABS, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Aesthetic Industry Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., (NASDAQ: ELAB) a medical aesthetic company specializing in physician-dispensed skincare, announces participation in three aesthetic industry conferences in the first quarter of 2024.



1. Octane Aesthetic Technology Forum (ATF) in Newport Beach, California (January 24-25, 2024): ELEVAI's Third Consecutive Year as a Corporate Sponsor

ELEVAI is the ATF's 2022 People's Choice Award winner and a finalist for the 2023 Best Consumer Innovation Award. The Octane ATF event is an invaluable platform for industry leaders, experts, and innovators to converge and discuss the latest trends, breakthroughs, and advancements in aesthetic technology.

2. International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress in Paris (Feb 1-3, 2024): Jordan R. Plews, PhD to Participate on Distinguished Panel Focused on Exosomes and Regenerative Aesthetics

Jordan R. Plews PhD, ELEVAI's Chief Executive Officer, a globally recognized expert in the field of regenerative aesthetics, has been invited to participate in a highly anticipated panel discussion at the IMCAS in Paris. Dr. Plews will discuss the latest advancements in exosomes and their applications in medical aesthetics and physician-dispensed skincare. This conference marks the 25th anniversary of the largest scientific aesthetics congress worldwide gathering 15,000 plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and medical aesthetic practitioners.

3. Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) Americas in Miami (February 21-24, 2024): ELEVAI to Exhibit and Sponsor Product Workshop on PREx TechnologyTM and Award-Winning ELEVAI E-SeriesTM Peri-Procedure Topical Exosome Product Range

In addition to exhibiting its innovative products at AMWC, ELEVAI will also lead a product workshop discussing stem cell exosomes, its proprietary PREx TechnologyTM, and the ELEVAI E-SeriesTM peri-procedure topical exosome product range. The workshop aims to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of ELEVAI's differentiated exosome technology, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration within the aesthetic medicine community. AMWC has over 100 expert faculty members from over 60 countries and attracts thousands of attendees each year.

“We look forward to showcasing ELEVAI and our product line at these upcoming meetings where the foremost experts in medical aesthetics worldwide convene each year. It's an honor to continue receiving invitations to contribute our perspective and expertise on stem cells and exosomes and share the science behind our products. It's a significant responsibility and privilege to lead these discussions amongst the medical practitioners who are propelling this industry forward,” says Dr. Jordan R. Plews.

About ELEVAI Labs

ELEVAI Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) is a medical aesthetics company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin care applications. The company solves unmet needs in the medical aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science-driven and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops topical aesthetic skin care cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology. For more information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected research & development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Brenda Buechler

Chief Marketing Officer

...

Investor Relations

...