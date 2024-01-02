José Marcelo Baqueroalvarez (Beezee) Of Half Life Crisis To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The author known as J. Marcelo Baqueroalvarez, has at times been called Marcelo Baquero or even Bee Zee, the nickname that shows up on his blog, which is called Half Life Crisis. Not to be confused with a midlife crisis, this title refers to the fact that most of us spend so much time toiling away to make a living that we forget to actually live.

Marcelo was born in Ecuador and came to the US in 1995, living in Florida. He owned a business with other members of his family dedicated to video and web production, and his degree was in commercial art and video production. Even his Meyers Briggs testing classified him as an INFJ, an artistic dreamer type. In his 20s he was persuaded by those slick ad promises to join the Navy but was not initially assigned to the kind of unit he aspired to (which would have capitalized on his artistic and journalistic pursuits.) Marcelo has thrived though, carving out an honorable career in the Navy, stationed abroad in Italy, and more recently on a famous ship that was attacked by terrorists in 2000 in Yemen (and now conducing scheduled maintenance in the US.) Marcelo also does intriguing analytical work and occasionally strums or sings while on board.

One day while on leave, Marcelo saw his true self reflected in the eyes of his old friends, and that's when the realization that we are not truly living life to our fullest struck him. When he launched his website and blog, it was an effort to give voice to his own little rants, and to talk about things like music and art again, as well as create a platform for the work of his daughter (who has an even longer name shorted to just Sammy). Samantha has used tools like abstract painting and black and white photography to voice the thoughts going on in her head, because she has a nonverbal form of Autism. The results are stunning.

Marcelo has put his various thoughts into book-length manuscripts too, and on the radio show, he is going to talk about them. His debut book Authoritarianism & Propaganda: The Puppet Master Tools (ISBN # 979-8-9893753) examines authoritarians from the Bolshevik Revolution to modern times – figures like Mussolini, Idi Amin, Hitler, and Saddam Hussein -- including the way they took advantage of what was occurring back then to mold public opinion and usurp power.

“My book brings it all together, like the spokes in a bicycle wheel. Thoughts that go off in different directions have a central point where they unite.”

Marcelo hopes his writing will bring the scary world out there to light, and help people realize that we can only control what we individually own. He says his style is down-to-earth and defined by research (like his Naval assignments). Yet at times and on purpose, he comes across as downright funny, even when delivering briefs to his teams. Marcelo admits that his work is a bit abstract but still conveys that good honest people make decisions based on the information that is afforded to them (so he helps to inform.)

Far from giving away Naval or Government secrets, Marcelo simply tells us all to take a closer look at what we have seen going on in the world these past few years. He puts it out there in a way that will foster greater critical thinking and stimulates intellectual honesty among our citizens.

“I get an opportunity to speak to the world and express what I find most interesting or relevant...in exuberant detail. Sometimes, I'll share that opportunity with friends or family. And it has all been evolving in sync with the world.”

