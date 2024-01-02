Reelwurldtm Panel At St. Pete Comic Con: Empowering Fans To Become Heroes In The Cinematic Universe Of Justice For Hire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ReelwUrldTM panel at St. Pete Comic on January 6, 2024 promises to be a highlight for cosplayers, comic book enthusiasts, and budding filmmakers.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReelwUrldTM , the trailblazing cinematic social network, is a featured panelist at the upcoming St. Pete Comic Con . This engaging panel, headlined by Jan Lucanus, the creative force behind Justice For Hire (JFH), will explore the unique concept of the JFH series - an innovative blend of entertainment and audience participation. The panel is scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 3pm to 4pm.

Attendees of St. Pete Comic Con are in for a transformative experience as they learn about becoming heroes in the JFH cinematic universe. With its groundbreaking premise of "Uber for heroes," JFH invites fans not just to view but to actively partake in its narrative. Individuals can either hire a hero or become one, as part of the show. This interactive model epitomizes ReelwUrld'sTM mission to blur the lines between audience and content creation.

During the panel, Jan Lucanus will discuss how every post on ReelwUrld'sTM platform contributes to the overarching story of JFH, offering endless possibilities for fans to influence and shape the shared story world. This session promises to be an insightful discussion on the future of participatory cinema and storytelling.

About Jan Lucanus

Jan Lucanus is a dynamic figure in the world of interactive and participatory cinema, known for his innovative approach to storytelling. As the founder and creative mind behind Justice For Hire and ReelwUrldTM, he has redefined audience engagement in film production. Lucanus's background in martial arts and narrative creation enables him to craft immersive, action-oriented stories. His vision for a participatory cinematic universe is revolutionizing both traditional and digital storytelling, making him a respected and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

About Justice For Hire

Justice For Hire is a groundbreaking series from ReelwUrldTM, a social film studio that redefines audience participation in cinematic storytelling. The series revolves around an innovative app concept, where everyday people can engage as heroes for hire or enlist a hero's services. With a narrative driven by its global community, JFH stands at the forefront of interactive and collaborative filmmaking.

About ReelwUrldTM

ReelwUrldTM is revolutionizing the way stories are told by turning social media posts into components of a larger narrative. With its advanced technology, ReelwUrldTM offers an unprecedented platform where anyone with a smartphone can create, collaborate, and star in their cinematic journey, connecting individual stories into a cohesive, shared universe.

About St. Pete Comic Con

St. Pete Comic Con, a vibrant convention held in St. Petersburg, Florida, celebrates the rich culture of comics, movies, TV, art, and gaming. It's a dynamic gathering that brings together fans, artists, and industry professionals for a showcase of creative talent and fandom. Featuring panels, workshops, and exhibitions, St. Pete Comic Con offers an immersive experience that highlights the latest trends in pop culture and entertainment.

