BS&A Software Appoints New Executives To Lead The Way

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BATH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of software solutions for local governments, today announced the appointment of Drew Skarupa as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Eric Wilson as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). These strategic additions to the executive team reflect BS&A Software's commitment to financial stewardship and customer-centric growth.

With over 30 years of financial leadership experience in the technology industry, Drew Skarupa brings a wealth of expertise to BS&A Software. His proven track record of driving financial growth, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including planning, reporting, and analysis. CEO Chad Harryman expressed his confidence in Skarupa's contributions, stating, "Drew's extensive financial expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the next phase of our growth. His strategic insights and ability to manage complex financial operations will be instrumental in driving our financial success."

Joining Skarupa is Eric Wilson, known for his distinguished career in customer success and business development. With a demonstrated ability to build and cultivate customer relationships, develop customer-centric strategies, and drive customer retention and advocacy, Wilson will lead the company's customer success initiatives. CEO Chad Harryman stated, "Eric's deep understanding of customer needs and his proven ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences will be crucial as we expand our customer base and strengthen relationships with existing clients."

BS&A Software has established itself as a leader in the complex world of local government financial and administrative management. The addition of Skarupa and Wilson to the executive team underscores the company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team that can navigate the complexities of the local government and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

About BS&A Software:

Since 1987, BS&A Software has been a trusted provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions , serving over 2,100 local governments. The company's suite of software solutions empowers local governments to manage and operate all aspects of municipal budgets , taxes assessments, ordinances, contracts, construction, licenses, and more.

Jason Hafner

Chief Customer Advocate

Rose Lee

TechCXO

+1 949-254-0477

