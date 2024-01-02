AKG Creative Announces Acquisition Of Arawell Media And Appointment Of Ludwig Araujo As COO And President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AKG Creative Announces Ludwig Araujo as COO and President

New Jersey-based marketing agencies join forces to provide more value for clients with the addition of expanded services and faster turnaround times

- Ludwig AraujoSPRINGFIELD, NEW JERSEY, U.S., January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AKG Creative, a leading name in the creative and media industry, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Arawell Media, a prominent multimedia production company . This strategic move underscores AKG Creative's commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing its offerings in the ever-evolving media and entertainment landscape.As part of this milestone acquisition, AKG Creative is thrilled to welcome Ludwig Araujo to its executive leadership team . Ludwig Araujo, an accomplished industry veteran with a proven innovation and success track record, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer and President at AKG Creative. His extensive experience and vision align seamlessly with AKG Creative's mission to provide its clients with cutting-edge solutions and top-notch creativity.Ludwig Araujo brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having previously served as the founder and CEO of Arawell Media. Under his leadership, Arawell Media gained recognition for its exceptional multimedia productions, creative storytelling, and commitment to quality. His deep understanding of media trends and ability to harness the power of creativity will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in AKG Creative's continued growth and success."We are delighted to have Arawell Media become a part of the AKG Creative family," said Ankur Garg, CEO of AKG Creative . "This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions to our clients. Ludwig Araujo's appointment as COO and President adds a layer of expertise that will help us drive new avenues of growth while maintaining the exceptional standards our clients expect."Ludwig Araujo expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, saying, "I am honored to join AKG Creative and contribute to its legacy of excellence. Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to shape the future of media, create captivating content, and exceed the expectations of our partners."The acquisition of Arawell Media and adding Ludwig Araujo to the AKG Creative team represent a strategic move highlighting the company's dedication to innovation, client satisfaction, and staying at the forefront of the industry.

Jordanne Pallesen

AKG Creative Inc

