Santo Mining Corp. Revolutionizes Cannabis Authentication With GROOVY Eyes And Promises A Groovy 2024

Through GROOVY Eyes, anyone can witness every Groovy Tag authentication scan on the blockchain, empowering consumers with trust in their cannabis purchases.

- Frank Yglesias BertheauMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Santo Mining Corp. (USOTC:SANP), soon to be known as Groovy Company, blasts into 2024 with a Groovy bang! This trailblazing software development firm, pioneering a 4IRSaaS ecosystem for the cannabis industry, has officially launched GROOVY Eyes , a user-friendly frontend explorer for the GROOVY Blockchain.Through GROOVY Eyes ([] , anyone can witness every Groovy Tag authentication scan on the blockchain, empowering consumers with unprecedented trust and loyalty in their cannabis purchases. Gone are the days of mystery bud paranoia; GROOVY Eyes ensures pure, unadulterated cannabis products for consumers.Mr. Frank Yglesias CEO stated, "We have received a letter from the Division of Corporation Finance U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, with some questions regarding the report of our independent registered public accounting. This has been corrected and the auditors has sent the corrections to our SEC attorney, additionally the letter also stated that the registration statement (Form-10) will become effective on February 3, 2024"Additionally Mr. Marc Williams COO stated, "The launch of GROOVY Eyes marks a major leap forward in transparency and trust within the cannabis industry. As COO, I'm incredibly proud of our talented team who have built this user-friendly interface to unlock the power of the GROOVY Blockchain. GROOVY Eyes empowers consumers to be their own detectives, instantly verifying the authenticity of their purchases with a simple scan. This level of granular traceability and product validation is unprecedented, and it paves the way for a truly consumer-centric cannabis experience.And Mr. Kevin Jodrey CCO stated, "As Chief Cannabis Officer, I see the launch of GROOVY Eyes as more than just a technological breakthrough; it's a cultural revolution for the cannabis industry. For too long, consumers have navigated a murky landscape of uncertainty about the quality and origin of their purchases. GROOVY Eyes cuts through the haze, shining a light on transparency and empowerment. With a single scan, consumers can now validate the authenticity of their cannabis, ensuring they're getting the genuine experience they deserve. This isn't just about avoiding mystery bud; it's about embracing confidence in the products we choose to enhance our lives. GROOVY Eyes empowers responsible consumption, building trust between brands and consumers, and fostering a community where quality reigns supreme."ABOUT GROOVYGROOVY's Gamified Retro Mobile Reward Engagement system combines nostalgic vibes of the '70s with modern-day gamification techniques to create an immersive and interactive experience for users. The system includes product authentication through QR codes, instant feedback, earning groovy points, tiered point system, unlocking retro-themed rewards, leaderboards, and special challenges. The platform also offers seamless integration with social media platforms, customizable posts, and an earning mechanism for social endorsements. Users can earn immediate rewards for sharing a product on their social media, earn a predetermined number of Groovy Points (GP), and earn additional GP for engagement. This system ensures that users are not just consumers but active participants in a lively and vibrant '70s theme community. The promise of rewards, combined with the assurance of product authenticity, makes this system a win-win for both users and businesses alike. Additionally, the platform recognizes the immense influence of social media in today's digital age.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTThis communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond.

