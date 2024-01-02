               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Special Forces Adjust HIMARS Fire To Hit Russian Buk System In Donetsk Region


1/2/2024 9:16:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk direction, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have adjusted HIMARS fire to hit Russia's Buk surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, during reconnaissance actions in the Donetsk direction, the operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces detected Russia's Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system and the 9S36 target acquisition radar, which is part of the above SAM system.

The Special Operations Forces' operators adjusted the fire of the missile unit of Ukraine's Defense Forces to destroy the enemy equipment.

Photo: illustrative, twitter/oleksiireznikov

