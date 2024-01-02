Russian Troops Intensify Assault Actions In Kherson Region - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the number of Russian assault actions in the Kherson region has increased to 18.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The situation in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region is remaining challenging, as the presence of [Ukraine's] Defense Forces is making the enemy nervous there. They do not stop attempts to storm our positions,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, 10 to 13 assaults were recorded before, and it was more or less stable number.

“It is obvious that the enemy's military command requires maximum efficiency from the units, but each time, having suffered losses, they are forced to retreat to their initial positions,” Humeniuk noted.

According to her, Ukrainian warriors are holding defense and continue efforts to expand a bridgehead.

Humeniuk mentioned that Russian occupiers suffer significant personnel and equipment losses. In particular, about 20 invaders have been confirmed as eliminated over the past day.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to pressure civilians and promote forced passportization narratives.