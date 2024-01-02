Poland Continues To Block Border With Ukraine At Three Checkpoints

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About three thousand trucks are queuing at the border between Ukraine and Poland. The directions of three checkpoints are being blocked.

This was communicated to Ukrinform by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"The blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoints continues. According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, 1,620 trucks are queuing in these three directions towards Ukraine, most of them - opposite the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints," the spokesperson informed.

Demchenko reminded that on December 24, traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, but queues remain - 1,200 trucks are waiting in lines.

According to him, traffic on other parts of the border is not blocked for trucks. However, due to the actions on the territory of Poland, drivers and carriers are looking for alternative routes, which leads to an increase in truck traffic in other directions, and as a result, to longer queues.

As of the morning, 200 trucks were waiting to cross the border from Slovakia toward Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

Hungary - no queues.

As of morning, 420 trucks were waiting to cross the border from Romania towards Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main requirements is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.