Asim Aliyev

Finland is raising the financial guarantee requirements for travelers leaving on a Schengen visa from €30 to €50 per day, Azernews reports.

The information states that "from January 1, 2024 travelers arriving in Finland for short-term stays must carry funds of at least 50 euros for each day of stay in the country."

It is noted that this financial guarantee applies to trips of no more than 90 days.