Firstleaf Announces 2024 Wine Forecast

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / As premium wines continue to trend, Firstleaf doubles its Fine Wine Collection in response

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Fir stleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, today releases its 2024 trend forecast. As the industry trailblazer known for its commitment to quality and innovation, this forecast not only reflects the evolving preferences of today's discerning consumers but also underscores the company's commitment to using its patented technology and data-driven approach to remove the guesswork and make wine discovery simple for its members.

As the new year unfolds, Firstleaf invites wine enthusiasts and industry insiders alike to explore, savor, and celebrate the exciting trends that lie ahead in the world of wine.

Premium Wines Continue to Increase Market Share : The love for cellar-worthy wines shows no signs of slowing down, and Firstleaf is responding to the demand through the premiumization of its portfolio with the expansion of its Fine Wine Collection. With an unwavering commitment to varietal expression, deeper exploration into regions and terroir, and signature winemaking styles, the company has welcomed 12 new distinct wines to the collection, such as a beautifully aged Chenin Blanc from Paarl, South Africa and a signature Shiraz from McLaren Vale, Australia. Winemaking and cellaring have already begun for an additional dozen fine wines from the far reaches of Sicily and New Zealand to Rutherford AVA in Napa Valley, which will be released in early 2024.

Emerging Wine Regions: In 2023, Firstleaf recognized new and noteworthy regions. With the company's mission of simplifying wine exploration and allowing members to deepen their discovery within specific wine regions, Firstleaf's wine makers will be showcasing several niche regions and their heritage grapes. A beautifully layered, aromatic and crisp white wine from Romania and a deep and inky-dark Malbec from a small sub-appellation within the Mendoza, Argentina wine-growing region, are just two to watch for in early 2024.

Exotic Hybrid and Indigenous Grapes Gain Popularity: Firstleaf anticipates a continued surge in the popularity of hybrid and indigenous grapes. Hybrid grapes result from intentional crossbreeding for specific attributes, while indigenous grapes are varieties that have evolved naturally in a particular region. Specifically, Firstleaf is doubling down on its international portfolio and enriching their offerings with more indigenous varietal and blends. Exotic examples include the much-loved Sicilian heritage blend of Nerello Capuccio and Nerello Mascalese, the beautiful cuvée Feteasca Regala and Feteasca Alba from D.O.C. Huși, Romania, and the coffee-style Pinotage from Swartland, South Africa.

Cabernet Sauvignon Remains Fan Favorite: Firstleaf's Penrose Hill 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, California was its top-liked and top-rated wine in 2023. This is a quintessential Cabernet Sauvignon with a full, fruit-forward wine with smooth tannins that lead to a lingering finish. Beneath the dark ruby color is an intense palate of black cherry, blackberry, and cassis, combined with earthy notes of graphite, cedar, and tobacco.

"The trends we are forecasting for this year reflect not only the preferences of today's wine enthusiasts but also the rich tapestry of global winemaking," said Carolin Meier, Firstleaf's Chief Wine Officer. "From emerging regions, like Romania, to the celebration of hybrid and indigenous grapes, we're excited to embark on this journey with our members, offering them not only exceptional wines but also a deeper connection to the stories and heritage behind each bottle."

Firstleaf uses patented, cutting-edge technology and a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses the wine's chemistry as well as undergoes a rigorous sensory evaluation. This technology allows Firstleaf to further demystify what wines and wine styles its members love, creating a customer experience that becomes more and more personalized with every shipment. The more bottles a customer rates, the result is a unique box of curated wines that matches their distinctive tastes, in a way no other wine company can deliver.

For more information, please visit Firstleaf , email [email protected] and follow @firstleafwine on Instagram and Facebook.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, further establishing them as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrintTM. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the company's latest app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

SOURCE: Firstleaf